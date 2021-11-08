American Water Works (AWK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2021

American Water Works (AWK) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.603 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AWK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that AWK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $169.66, the dividend yield is 1.42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AWK was $169.66, representing a -10.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $189.35 and a 29.5% increase over the 52 week low of $131.01.

AWK is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) and MasTec, Inc. (MTZ). AWK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.2. Zacks Investment Research reports AWK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.97%, compared to an industry average of 9.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the awk Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to AWK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AWK as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (CGW)

Global X Clean Water ETF (AQWA)

Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)

Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (EBLU)

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CGW with an increase of 11.09% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AWK at 9.06%.

