American Water Works (AWK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2020

American Water Works (AWK) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.55 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AWK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that AWK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $158.21, the dividend yield is 1.39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AWK was $158.21, representing a -1.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $160.56 and a 71.97% increase over the 52 week low of $92.

AWK is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) and Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp (SBS). AWK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.65. Zacks Investment Research reports AWK's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 8.03%, compared to an industry average of 4.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AWK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AWK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have AWK as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (CGW)
  • Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)
  • Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES)
  • Invesco Global Water ETF (PIO)
  • First Trust Water ETF (FIW).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FIW with an increase of 17.06% over the last 100 days. CGW has the highest percent weighting of AWK at 9.96%.

