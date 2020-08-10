Dividends
American Water Works (AWK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 11, 2020

American Water Works (AWK) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 11, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.55 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AWK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $149.79, the dividend yield is 1.47%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AWK was $149.79, representing a -0.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $150.04 and a 62.82% increase over the 52 week low of $92.

AWK is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) and Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp (SBS). AWK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.52. Zacks Investment Research reports AWK's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 6.14%, compared to an industry average of 1.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AWK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AWK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have AWK as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)
  • Managed Portfolio Series (TBLU)
  • Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES)
  • First Trust Water ETF (FIW)
  • Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (CGW).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FIW with an increase of 26.69% over the last 100 days. PHO has the highest percent weighting of AWK at 8.58%.

