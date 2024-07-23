American Water Works (AWK) Could Be a Great Choice

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

American Water Works in Focus

American Water Works (AWK) is headquartered in Camden, and is in the Utilities sector. The stock has seen a price change of 7.43% since the start of the year. The water utility is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.76 per share, with a dividend yield of 2.16%. This compares to the Utility - Water Supply industry's yield of 2.17% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.56%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $3.06 is up 10.2% from last year. Over the last 5 years, American Water Works has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 9.01%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, American Water Works's payout ratio is 57%, which means it paid out 57% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, AWK expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $5.24 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 6.94%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, AWK presents a compelling investment opportunity; it's not only an attractive dividend play, but the stock also boasts a strong Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

