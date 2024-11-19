News & Insights

American Water upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS

November 19, 2024 — 05:00 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

UBS analyst Gregg Orrill upgraded American Water (AWK) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $155, up from $151. The company’s recent $1B increase in its capital plan and meetings with management at the Edison Electric conference give UBS increased confidence the company can deliver its consistent 8% earnings growth through 2028 despite the 2027 expiration of 30c of interest income on secured notes, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm cites the company’s strong balance sheet and growth potential for the upgrade.

