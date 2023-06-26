News & Insights

American Water Unit Announces Private Placement Of $900 Mln Senior Notes

June 26, 2023 — 08:32 am EDT

(RTTNews) - American Water Works Co., Inc (AWK) Monday announced that its financial subsidiary American Water Capital Corp., or AWCC intends to offer $900 million in Exchangeable Senior Notes in a private placement to institutional buyers.

The unsecured notes will mature on June 15, 2026, with American Water Works serving as the guarantor. The company also intends to grant initial buyers the opportunity to purchase the notes within a 13-day period for an additional $135 million aggregate principal amount of the notes.

The instrument will accrue interest that is payable semiannually in arrears. The notes can be exchanged for cash or for American Water's common stock or a combination of cash and shares of AWCC prior to March 15, 2026.

The company intends to use the funds from this offer to pay off its commercial paper obligations and for general corporate purposes.

In premarket, shares of American Water Works are trading at $144.90 down by 0.59% or $0.86 on the New York Stock Exchange.

