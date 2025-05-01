American Water Q1 Earnings Top Estimates on Effective New Rates

American Water Works Company AWK posted first-quarter 2025 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 by nearly 1%. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)



The bottom line improved 10.5% from the year-ago quarter's 95 cents. The year-over-year improvement in earnings was due to increased revenues from the implementation of new rates in the Regulated Businesses from capital and acquisition investments.

Total Revenues of AWK

Total quarterly revenues of $1.14 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 billion by 11%. The top line also increased 12.9% from the year-ago figure of $1.01 billion.

AWK’s Segmental Details

Regulated businesses’ net revenues in the first quarter were $1.04 billion, up 13% year over year.



Other’s net revenues in the first quarter were $93 million, up 12% year over year.

Highlights of AWK’s Q1 Release

Total operating expenses for the first quarter were $771 million, up 12.6% from the year-ago quarter’s $685 million, due to an increase in operating and maintenance expenses.

The operating income was $371 million, up 13.8% from the year-ago figure of $326 million.



AWK continues to expand operations through acquisitions and organic means. As of April 30, 2025, the company added 2,150 customers through three closed acquisitions. Another 18 pending acquisitions, when completed, will add 37,400 customers.



New rates effective since Jan.1, 2025, will increase revenues for the full year by $161 million. As of Jan. 1, 2025, the pending rate cases, if approved without any changes, can increase revenues by another $384 million.

Financial Highlights of AWK

Cash and cash equivalents amounted to $114 million as of March 31, 2025, compared with $96 million as of Dec. 31, 2024. Total liquidity (including cash and credit) was $1.78 billion as of March 31, which is enough to meet near-term obligations.



Total long-term debt was $13.32 billion as of March 31, 2025, up 6.4% from $12.51 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



In first-quarter 2025, cash flow from operating activities was $331 million compared with $382 million in the year-ago period.

AWK’s Long-Term Guidance

American Water reiterated its 2025 EPS guidance to $5.65-$5.75. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.72 per share is a tad higher than the company’s guided range. AWK reiterated long-term earnings and dividend growth in the range of 7-9%. The company plans to invest nearly $3.3 billion in 2025.



AWK reiterated its long-term capital expenditure plan to strengthen and expand existing infrastructure. For 2025-2029, capital expenditure is expected in the range of $17-$18 billion and for 2025-3034 in the band of $40-$42 billion.

Zacks Rank of AWK

American Water currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

