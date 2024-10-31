American Water management to meet virtually with Seaport Research

Virtual Meeting to be held on November 5 at 2 pm hosted by Seaport Research.
- American Water Reports Strong Q3 2024 Earnings Growth
- American Water Enhances Board with New Appointment
- American Water reports Q3 EPS $1.80, consensus $1.84
- American Water backs FY24 EPS view $5.25-$5.30, consensus $5.26
- American Water sees FY25 EPS $5.65-$5.75, consensus $5.69
