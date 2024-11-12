American Water gets approval for new rates from Kentucky PSC

The Kentucky Public Service Commission has issued an order approving adjusted water rates for Kentucky American Water (AWK) following the company’s June 2023 request for a rate adjustment and a previous PSC order in the case issued on May 3, 2024. The request was driven by $330 million in completed or planned water system investments made since the PSC last adjusted the company’s base rates for water service in 2019. These improvements include replacement of aging pipe, water treatment plant upgrades and system resiliency projects that will help Kentucky American Water continue the provision of clean, safe and reliable service for customers. The rate order for the June 2023 rate case approves an overall increase in water rates of approximately $17.3 million.

