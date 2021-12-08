Markets
American Water CEO Walter Lynch Hospitalized; CFO Susan Hardwick Named Interim Chief

(RTTNews) - American Water (AWK), a water and wastewater utility company said on Wednesday that its Chief Executive Officer Walter Lynch has been hospitalized. Consequently, it appointed CFO Susan Hardwick as interim chief executive. Walter is recovering from an injury, the company said in a statement.

Karl Kurz, chairman of American Water's Board of Directors, commented: "Planning for these types of situations is why a company like American Water has a business continuity plan and is prepared to execute that plan. This action will permit Walter to focus on his full recovery and allow the business to operate without interruption during that time."

