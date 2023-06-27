American Water (AWK) Unit to Offer $900 Million Senior Notes

American Water Works Company, Inc.’s AWK subsidiary, American Water Capital Corp. ("AWCC"), recently announced its intention to offer $900 million aggregate principal amount of its Exchangeable Senior Notes due 2026 (the "notes") in a private placement (the "offering"). AWCC also plans to grant the initial purchasers of the notes an option to buy, within a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the first date on which the notes are issued, up to an additional $135 million aggregate principal amount of the notes.



The senior notes will carry an annual interest of 3.625%, payable semi-annually in arrears on Jun 15 and Dec 15 of each year, beginning Dec 15, 2023. Unless earlier exchanged or repurchased, the notes are scheduled to mature on Jun 15, 2026. Post subtracting the initial purchasers’ discount, but before deducting estimated offering expenses payable, AWCC estimates receiving proceeds of around $888.8 million.



Subsequently, the company is expected to utilize the net proceeds from the offering to address general corporate purposes that may comprise the repayment of borrowings as part of its commercial paper program.



The total long-term debt was $10,487 million as of Mar 31, 2023, down 4.01% from $10,926 million as of Dec 31, 2022. AWK is working to reduce its debt level, which will, in turn, lower debt servicing expenses and boost margins.

Long-Term Investment Plan

American Water aims to invest in the range of $14-$15 billion in the 2023-2027 period and $30-$34 billion for the 10-year period of 2023-2032 to strengthen and expand its water and wastewater infrastructure. American Water expects a five-year adjusted EPS compound annual growth rate of 7-9% for 2023-2027. Nearly 100% of its net income is generated from regulated operations.

Price Performance

Shares of AWK have witnessed a relatively narrower decline than the broader industry over the past six months.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

American Water currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Some better-ranked utilities are Consolidated Water Co Ltd. CWCO, Global Water Resources Inc. GWRS and Atmos Energy Corp. ATO. Consolidated Water sports a Zacks Rank #1 while Global Water and Atmos Energy carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.



CWCO’s long-term (three- to five-year) earnings growth rate is pegged at 8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings per share (EPS) indicates an increase of 79.6%.



GWRS’ long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 15%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 EPS indicates an increase of 29.2%.



ATO’s long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 7.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2023 EPS indicates an increase of 7.7%.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.