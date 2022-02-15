American Water (AWK) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

American Water Works Company AWK is set to release fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 16. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 0.7%.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

American Water’s fourth-quarter earnings are expected to have benefited from efficient cost management. Since Jan 1, 2021, new rates worth $153 million were implemented in AWK’s service territories, which is also likely to have boosted fourth-quarter earnings.



The ongoing addition in customer volume due to acquisitions and organic means is likely to have increased the demand for water and wastewater services as well as boosted earnings in the fourth quarter.



During the quarter, AWK completed the sale of Homeowner Services Group for $1.275 billion. AWK will utilize the cash proceeds from the sale for regulated water and wastewater business to fund near-term incremental capital investments.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings and revenues is pegged at 86 cents per share and $958.1 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 7.5% and 3.8%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for American Water this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is not the case here as you see below.

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -0.88%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: American Water currently has a Zacks Rank #3.

