American Water (AWK) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

American Water Works Company AWK is set to release third-quarter 2020 results on Nov 4, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 1.04%.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Note

American Water has been enjoying the benefits of both organic and inorganic initiatives. The company has a predominantly residential customer base. Strong demand from residential customers for water and wastewater services is likely to have had a positive impact on third-quarter earnings. The reopening of economic activities is expected to have revived demand from the industrial customer group and positively impacted earnings.



American Water — through its subsidiaries — ensured no disconnection of utility services due to non-payment of dues. This might have affected the bottom line to some extent.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.38 per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 3.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pegged at $1.04 billion, which indicates year-over-year growth of 2.7%.

American Water Works Company, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

American Water Works Company, Inc. price-eps-surprise | American Water Works Company, Inc. Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for American Water this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: American Water currently has a Zacks Rank #2.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies worth considering from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the upcoming releases.



NiSource Inc. NI is set to release third-quarter 2020 numbers on Nov 2. It has an Earnings ESP of +150.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



SJW Group SJW is set to release third-quarter 2020 numbers on Nov 4. It currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.15% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.



Pampa Energia PAM is set to release third-quarter 2020 soon. It presently has an Earnings ESP of +1,537.50% and carries a Zacks Rank #1.

Have You Seen Zacks’ 2020 Election Stock Report?

The upcoming election could be a massive buying opportunity for savvy investors. Trillions of dollars will shift into new market sectors after the election. The question is, which sectors will soar for each candidate? Zacks has put together a new special report to help readers like you target big profits.



The 2020 Election Stock Report reveals specific stocks you’ll want to own immediately after the results are announced – 6 if Trump wins, 6 if Biden wins. Past election reports have led investors to gains of +71%, +83%, even +185% in the following months. This year’s picks could be even more lucrative.



Check out Zacks’ 2020 Election Stock Report >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



NiSource, Inc (NI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM): Free Stock Analysis Report



American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK): Free Stock Analysis Report



SJW Group (SJW): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.