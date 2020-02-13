American Water (AWK) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

American Water Works Company AWK is set to release fourth-quarter 2019 results on Feb 18, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 3.1%.



Factors to Note



American Water has been enjoying the benefits of both organic and inorganic initiatives. From the start of 2019 till Dec 2, the company closed 20 acquisitions that added 53,100 customers to its customer base, which will positively reflect on fourth-quarter results.



During the quarter, the company provided water and wastewater services to 16 military bases under long-term contracts, which are expected to have had a positive impact on earnings. In addition, new water rates that came into effect primarily during the first nine months of 2019 are anticipated to have positively impacted on its fourth-quarter earnings.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 73 cents per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 5.8%.



What the Zacks Model Unveils



Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for American Water this time around. A stock needs to have both a positive Earnings ESP (which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate) and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to surpass estimates. That is not the case here as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -0.45%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: American Water currently has a Zacks Rank #3.



