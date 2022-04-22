American Water (AWK) to Post Q1 Earnings: What to Expect

American Water Works Company AWK is set to release first-quarter 2022 results on Apr 27. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 1.2%.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

American Water’s first-quarter earnings are expected to have benefited from efficient cost management. New water rates effective in different territories are likely to have boosted first-quarter earnings.



The ongoing addition in customer volume due to acquisitions and organic means is likely to have increased the demand for water and wastewater services as well as boosted earnings in the first quarter.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings and revenues is pegged at 75 cents per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 2.7% from the year-ago reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is pegged at $872 million, indicating a year-over-year decline of 1.8% from the year-ago reported figure.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for American Water this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is the case here as you see below.

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is +1.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: American Water currently has a Zacks Rank #3.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few other companies worth considering from the same sector that too have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the upcoming releases.



Eversource Energy ES is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter 2022 results on May 5. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.80% and a Zacks Rank of 3, currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Eversource Energy’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is currently pegged at 6.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ES’ 2022 EPS indicates 6.2% year-over-year growth.



Dominion Energy D is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter 2022 results on May 5. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.86% and a Zacks Rank of 3, currently.



Dominion Energy’s long-term earnings growth is currently pegged at 6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dominion’s 2022 EPS suggests a 6.7% year-over-year increase.



BCE Inc. BCE is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter 2022 results on May 5. It has an Earnings ESP of +3.14% and a Zacks Rank of 3, currently.



BCE ’s long-term earnings growth is currently pegged at 4.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCE’s 2022 EPS implies a 4% year-over-year rise.



