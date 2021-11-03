American Water (AWK) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Lag

American Water Works Company AWK posted third-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.53 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny.



The bottom line also improved 4.8% year over year on the back of strong contribution from Regulated businesses. The strong quarterly earnings reflect the favorable impact of infrastructure investments, acquisitions and organic growth.

Total Revenues

Total revenues of $1,092 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,096 million by 0.4%. The top line, however, improved 1.2% from the year-ago figure of $1,079 million.

American Water Works Company, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

American Water Works Company, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | American Water Works Company, Inc. Quote

Highlights of the Release

Total operating expenses for the quarter were $675 million, up 4.5% from the year-ago period.



Operating income was $417 million, down 3.7% from the year-ago figure. New rates effective since Jan 1, 2021 will add $153 million to annual revenues. The pending rate case, if approved without any change, will further increase the top line by $77 million.



The company continues to expand operations through acquisitions and organic means. Till Nov 1, 2021, it added 7,450 customers to the customer base through 14 closed acquisitions. Its pending acquisitions (as of Nov 1), when completed, will add another 82,700 customers to the customer base.



For the 12-month period ended Sep 30, O&M efficiency was 33.9%, reflecting a decrease of 30 basis points from 34.2% in the year-ago period. The improvement was due to a persistent focus on operating costs and an increase in operating revenues from Regulated businesses.



The company announced that it will sell the Homeowner Services Group to funds advised by Apax Partners LLP in a deal valued at nearly $1.275 billion. This decision will allow the company to focus more on core operations and invest the proceeds in Regulated businesses.

Segment Details

Regulated businesses’ net income was $273 million compared with $261 million in the year-ago quarter.



Market-Based businesses’ net income was $23 million, on par with the year-ago period.

Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents amounted to $70 million as of Sep 30, 2021, down from $547 million on Dec 31, 2020. Total liquidity as of Sep 30, 2021 was $1,570 million.



Total long-term debt was $10,352 million as of Sep 30, 2021, up from $9,329 million at 2020-end.



Cash flow from operating activities for the first nine months of 2021 was $1,029 million compared with $988 million in the year-ago period. For the same period, capital expenditure was $1,205 million compared with $1,314 million in the year-ago period.

Guidance

American Water reiterated its 2021 earnings guidance in the range of $4.18-$4.28 per share. The company’s long-term earnings growth is expected in the range of 7-9% for the 2022-2026 time period.



The company initiated its 2022 earnings guidance in the range of $4.39-$4.49 per share. The new guidance takes into consideration growth in Regulated Businesses and the announced sale of HOS. American Water has plans to invest $2.5 billion in 2022.



It aims to invest $13-$14 billion over the 2022-2026 time frame and $28-$32 billion in 10 years. The planned investment for the next 10 years reflects an increase of $6 billion from the prior guidance. The company’s O&M efficiency target remains at 30% for 2026.

Zacks Rank

American Water currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Releases

California Water Service CWT recorded third-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.20 per share, outperforming the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 79 cents by 51.9%.



Middlesex Water Company MSEX reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of 65 cents per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 78 cents by 16.7%.



American States Water Company AWR reported third-quarter 2021 operating earnings of 76 cents per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 77 cents by 1.3%.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it's poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.