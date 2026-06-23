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American Water And Essential Utilities Secure Virginia Regulatory Approval For Merger

June 23, 2026 — 01:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) said that the Virginia State Corporation Commission has approved its proposed merger with Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG).

American Water said the approval is the third regulatory green light for the merger and the first in a state where both companies operate regulated water and wastewater businesses.

The companies previously received approvals from the Kentucky Public Service Commission in April and the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio in May. Shareholders of both companies also voted in favor of the merger earlier this year.

Announced in October 2025, the all-stock transaction will create one of the largest regulated utility companies in the United States. The combined company is expected to serve more than 4.7 million water and wastewater customer connections, as well as over 740,000 natural gas connections.

Following the merger, the company will operate under the American Water name and remain headquartered in Camden, New Jersey.

The deal is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2027, subject to antitrust clearance and remaining regulatory approvals.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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