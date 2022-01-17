Stocks
AVCT

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc Shares Close the Week 24.8% Lower - Weekly Wrap

Contributor
Kwhen Finance Editors Kwhen
Published

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc (AVCT) shares closed this week 24.8% lower than it did at the end of last week. The stock is currently down 27.6% year-to-date, down 80.2% over the past 12 months, and down 81.8% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.9%, and the S&P 500 fell 0.3%.

Trading Activity

  • Shares traded as high as $2.36 and as low as $1.58 this week.
  • Trading volume this week was 32.7% higher than the 10-day average and 58.9% lower than the 30-day average.
  • Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 2.7.

Technical Indicators

  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was under 30, indicating it may be underbought.
  • MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.
  • The stock closed above its Bollinger band, indicating it may be overbought.

Market Comparative Performance

  • The company's share price lags the S&P 500 Index this week, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
  • The company's share price lags the Dow Jones Industrial Average this week, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
  • The company share price lags the performance of its peers in the Financials industry sector this week, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5 year basis

Per Group Comparative Performance

  • The company's stock price performance year-to-date lags the peer average by 57.1%
  • The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months lags the peer average by 15.7%


This story was produced by the Kwhen Automated News Generator. For more articles like this, please visit us at finance.kwhen.com. Write to editors@kwhen.com. © 2020 Kwhen Inc.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AVCT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Kwhen

Kwhen Finance is a leading global provider of financial market news and analytics. Get the latest news on stocks, bonds, commodities, futures, and ETFs, as well as key tools such as quotes, models, screeners, watchlists, calendars, and more. Kwhen Finance is powered by Kwhen – We empower customers with the world's most organized and trusted sources of Knowledge Content.

Learn More

Explore Stocks

Explore

Most Popular