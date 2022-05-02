Markets
AVD

American Vanguard Urges Stockholders To Vote For Its Nominees - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) strongly urged its stockholders to vote for all nine of the company's nominees. Also, the Board urged stockholders to disregard any proxy card received from Cruiser. The company noted that it is well positioned to drive strong operational and financial performance in 2022 and beyond and continue strong earnings momentum, with mid-double-digit growth anticipated in 2022.

"Cruiser, a relatively new stockholder in our company, is attempting to replace three highly experienced and qualified members of your Board who were instrumental in positioning the company for these successes and who are integral to the continued execution of our strategy and our future growth," American Vanguard said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AVD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular