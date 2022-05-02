American Vanguard Urges Stockholders To Vote For Its Nominees - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) strongly urged its stockholders to vote for all nine of the company's nominees. Also, the Board urged stockholders to disregard any proxy card received from Cruiser. The company noted that it is well positioned to drive strong operational and financial performance in 2022 and beyond and continue strong earnings momentum, with mid-double-digit growth anticipated in 2022.

"Cruiser, a relatively new stockholder in our company, is attempting to replace three highly experienced and qualified members of your Board who were instrumental in positioning the company for these successes and who are integral to the continued execution of our strategy and our future growth," American Vanguard said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.