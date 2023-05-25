American Vanguard To Buy Back Up To $15 Mln Of Common Stock

(RTTNews) - American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) announced that its board has approved a program for repurchasing up to $15 million of common stock over the next twelve months. It is expected that the program will commence during the first week of June 2023.

American Vanguard is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company that develops, manufactures, and markets solutions for crop protection and nutrition, turf and ornamentals management, commercial and consumer pest control.

