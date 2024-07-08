News & Insights

American Vanguard Says Chairman And CEO Eric Wintemute To Retire From CEO Position

July 08, 2024 — 08:29 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Agricultural products company American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) announced Monday that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Eric Wintemute, has presented to the board his plan to retire from his position as CEO.

The terms of his retirement are set forth in a Transition Agreement under which Wintemute will participate in the search for his successor being conducted by the global executive search firm, Kincannon & Reed. He will then retire upon the successor's appointment but no later than December 31, 2024.

Wintemute will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board and, post-retirement, will provide consulting services to the company on a part-time basis. Wintemute joined the company 47 years ago and has served as CEO for 30 years.

