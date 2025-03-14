American Vanguard Preliminary Q4 Adj. EBITDA, Sales Drop; Initiates 2025 Revenue Outlook

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - American Vanguard Corporation (AVD), an agricultural and specialty products company, on Friday reported a decline in preliminary adjusted EBITDA and sales for the fourth quarter and full-year 2024.  

For the three-month period to December 31, 2024, American Vanguard expects to post adjusted EBITDA of around $18 million, lower than $22 million in the previous year. The company anticipates sales of around $169 million, down from last year's $172 million.

For the full-year 2024, the firm expects to record adjusted EBITDA of $42 million, lesser than $53 million in 2023. American Vanguard projects annual sales of $550 million, compared with the prior year's $579 million.

Looking ahead, for the full-year 2025, AVD expects adjusted EBITDA of $45 to $52 million, on revenue of $565 to $585 million.

