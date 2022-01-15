American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Hasn't Managed To Accelerate Its Returns

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Having said that, from a first glance at American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for American Vanguard, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.049 = US$27m ÷ (US$736m - US$178m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, American Vanguard has an ROCE of 4.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Chemicals industry average of 11%.

In the above chart we have measured American Vanguard's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for American Vanguard.

The Trend Of ROCE

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at American Vanguard. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 4.9% and the business has deployed 58% more capital into its operations. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, American Vanguard has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 1.2% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

Like most companies, American Vanguard does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

