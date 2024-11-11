News & Insights

Stocks
AVD

American Vanguard maintains 2024 adjusted EBITDA outlook $40M-$50M

November 11, 2024 — 04:31 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Mark Bassett, a board member who is temporarily working with the Company’s Office of the CEO commented, “Within our transformation, we are encouraged by the initial progress that we have made and see an opportunity for even greater benefits than we had originally calculated. We now expect to achieve $20 million in transformation related benefits instead of our previous estimate of $15 million…I want to reiterate our full year 2024 revenue (down 2% to flat, excluding the product recall charge) and adjusted EBITDA ($40 – $50 million) targets. I view this achievement as a testament to the resiliency of this Company, especially in the wake of the current market conditions. We are focused on returning American Vanguard (AVD) to a position of consistent free cash flow generation, which in the near-term will be allocated towards further deleveraging, but over the medium to long-term we expect to be able to apply these cash flows to growth opportunities.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AVD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AVD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.