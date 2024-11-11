American Vanguard maintains 2024 adjusted EBITDA outlook $40M-$50M

Mark Bassett, a board member who is temporarily working with the Company’s Office of the CEO commented, “Within our transformation, we are encouraged by the initial progress that we have made and see an opportunity for even greater benefits than we had originally calculated. We now expect to achieve $20 million in transformation related benefits instead of our previous estimate of $15 million…I want to reiterate our full year 2024 revenue (down 2% to flat, excluding the product recall charge) and adjusted EBITDA ($40 – $50 million) targets. I view this achievement as a testament to the resiliency of this Company, especially in the wake of the current market conditions. We are focused on returning American Vanguard (AVD) to a position of consistent free cash flow generation, which in the near-term will be allocated towards further deleveraging, but over the medium to long-term we expect to be able to apply these cash flows to growth opportunities.”

