AMERICAN VANGUARD Earnings Results: $AVD Reports Quarterly Earnings

AMERICAN VANGUARD ($AVD) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The company reported earnings of -$0.30 per share, missing estimates of -$0.07 by $0.23. The company also reported revenue of $115,800,000, missing estimates of $128,270,000 by $-12,470,000.

AMERICAN VANGUARD Insider Trading Activity

AMERICAN VANGUARD insiders have traded $AVD stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PETER EILERS (See Remarks) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $16,049

AMERICAN VANGUARD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of AMERICAN VANGUARD stock to their portfolio, and 82 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AMERICAN VANGUARD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AVD in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 01/21/2025

