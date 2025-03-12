AMERICAN VANGUARD Earnings Preview: Recent $AVD Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

AMERICAN VANGUARD ($AVD) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $171,700,000 and earnings of $0.20 per share.
AMERICAN VANGUARD Insider Trading Activity
AMERICAN VANGUARD insiders have traded $AVD stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEVEN D MACICEK purchased 12,000 shares for an estimated $71,640
- PETER EILERS (See Remarks) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $16,049
AMERICAN VANGUARD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of AMERICAN VANGUARD stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 575,881 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,666,329
- FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 520,398 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,758,109
- PENN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC removed 494,822 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,622,556
- BARINGTON CAPITAL GROUP, L.P. removed 475,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,517,500
- CRUISER CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC removed 411,398 shares (-34.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,904,772
- CASTLEKNIGHT MANAGEMENT LP added 295,500 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,368,165
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 278,577 shares (-87.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,289,811
