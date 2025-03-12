AMERICAN VANGUARD Earnings Preview: Recent $AVD Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

AMERICAN VANGUARD ($AVD) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $171,700,000 and earnings of $0.20 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $AVD stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

AMERICAN VANGUARD Insider Trading Activity

AMERICAN VANGUARD insiders have traded $AVD stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN D MACICEK purchased 12,000 shares for an estimated $71,640

PETER EILERS (See Remarks) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $16,049

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

AMERICAN VANGUARD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of AMERICAN VANGUARD stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.