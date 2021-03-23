American Vanguard Corporation (AVD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 24, 2021

American Vanguard Corporation (AVD) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AVD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that AVD has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of AVD was $20.41, representing a -9.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.49 and a 79.82% increase over the 52 week low of $11.35.

AVD is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) and Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG). AVD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.51.

