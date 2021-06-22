American Vanguard Corporation (AVD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 23, 2021

American Vanguard Corporation (AVD) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AVD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that AVD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.29, the dividend yield is .46%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AVD was $17.29, representing a -23.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.49 and a 40.63% increase over the 52 week low of $12.30.

AVD is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) and FMC Corporation (FMC). AVD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.59. Zacks Investment Research reports AVD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 39.22%, compared to an industry average of 26.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AVD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

