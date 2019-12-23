American Vanguard Corporation (AVD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 24, 2019

American Vanguard Corporation (AVD) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 24, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AVD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that AVD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.79, the dividend yield is .43%.
The previous trading day's last sale of AVD was $18.79, representing a -11.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.19 and a 48.13% increase over the 52 week low of $12.69.
AVD is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) and CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF). AVD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.6. Zacks Investment Research reports AVD's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -38.89%, compared to an industry average of -2.8%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AVD Dividend History page.
