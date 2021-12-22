American Vanguard Corporation (AVD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 23, 2021

American Vanguard Corporation (AVD) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 10, 2022. Shareholders who purchased AVD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that AVD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.22, the dividend yield is .53%.
The previous trading day's last sale of AVD was $15.22, representing a -32.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.49 and a 7.49% increase over the 52 week low of $14.16.
AVD is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) and Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM). AVD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.71. Zacks Investment Research reports AVD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 37.25%, compared to an industry average of 28.4%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the avd Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryAVD
Explore DividendsExplore
Most Popular
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 15, 2021
- Apple Inc. (AAPL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2021
- AT&T Inc. (T) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 07, 2021
- Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2021