American Vanguard Corporation (AVD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 23, 2021

American Vanguard Corporation (AVD) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 10, 2022. Shareholders who purchased AVD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that AVD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.22, the dividend yield is .53%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AVD was $15.22, representing a -32.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.49 and a 7.49% increase over the 52 week low of $14.16.

AVD is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) and Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM). AVD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.71. Zacks Investment Research reports AVD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 37.25%, compared to an industry average of 28.4%.

