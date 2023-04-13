American Vanguard Corp. Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for AVD

In trading on Thursday, shares of American Vanguard Corp. (Symbol: AVD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.56, changing hands as low as $21.55 per share. American Vanguard Corp. shares are currently trading off about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVD's low point in its 52 week range is $17.85 per share, with $25.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.66.

