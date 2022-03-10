American Vanguard (AVD) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, Sales Beat

American Vanguard Corporation AVD posted earnings of 16 cents per share for the fourth quarter of 2021, down from 26 cents it earned a year ago. Earnings per share for the quarter missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 24 cents.



Revenues were $158.8 million for the reported quarter, up roughly 13% year over year. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $153.3 million. The company saw higher sales across its domestic and international businesses in the reported quarter. It benefited from strong market demand.

Sales by Regions

Revenues from American Vanguard’s U.S. crop business for the reported quarter went up roughly 14% year over year to around $78 million.



Sales from the U.S. non-crop business rose roughly 17% year over year to around $19.6 million.



Revenues from international businesses increased roughly 10% year over year to $61.2 million.

FY21 Results

Earnings or full-year 2021 were 61 cents per share, up from 51 cents a year ago. Revenues were $556.9 million for the full year, up around 21% year over year.



The company’s U.S. Crop business gained, in 2021, from the economic reopening and increased crop commodity prices, which led to strong demand for its products in corn, soybeans, cotton, potatoes and several fruits and vegetables. The U.S. non-crop business also witnessed strong demand in mosquito control, commercial pest applications, horticulture/ornamental products and Envance Technologies’ licensing for consumer products.

Financials

American Vanguard ended 2021 with cash and cash equivalents of roughly $16.3 million, up around 2% year over year. Long-term debt was roughly $52.2 million, down around 51% year over year.

Outlook

Moving ahead, American Vanguard said that it is well placed in both domestic and international markets. The company anticipates revenue growth of 8-11% in 2022 and sees gross profit margins to remain strong at 38-40% of net sales. Net income is forecast to increase by 60-70% while operating expenses are projected to be between 31% and 33% of net sales.

Price Performance

American Vanguard’s shares are down 23.9% over a year, compared with the 23.7% decline of the industry it belongs to.



Zacks Rank & Key Picks

American Vanguard currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



