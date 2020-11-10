American Vanguard (AVD) Q3 Earnings and Sales Miss Estimates

American Vanguard Corporation AVD posted profit of $2.9 million or 10 cents per share for the third quarter of 2020, down from $3.1 million or 11 cents it earned a year ago. Earnings per share for the quarter missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 13 cents.



Revenues were $117.4 million for the reported quarter, down roughly 6% year over year. It also trailed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $121.1 million. The top line was impacted by conservative procurement in the distribution channel, reduced commodity prices and a strained farm economy.



However, the company benefited in the reported quarter from its actions to manage operating expenses and optimize its manufacturing assets as well as lower interest and tax expenses.

American Vanguard Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

American Vanguard Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | American Vanguard Corporation Quote

Sales by Regions and Categories

Revenues from American Vanguard’s domestic crop business for the reported quarter fell roughly 12% year over year to roughly $48.4 million.



Sales from the domestic non-crop business went down 4% year over year to around $18.3 million.



Revenues from international businesses were essentially flat year over year at $50.8 million.

Financials

American Vanguard ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of roughly $9.6 million, up around 63% year over year. Long-term debt was roughly $149.4 million, down around 10% year over year.

Outlook

Moving ahead, American Vanguard said that it is witnessing greater optimism in the Agriculture sector, partly driven by rising prices for corn, soybeans and cotton that augurs well for improved grower profitability. The company is also seeing higher demand for its industry-leading soil fumigation products. The company is optimistic about its prospects for the fourth quarter and into the 2021 season barring unforeseen weather or pandemic factors.

Price Performance

American Vanguard’s shares are down 10.7% over a year, compared with the 3.5% decline of the industry it belongs to.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

American Vanguard currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



Better-ranked stocks worth considering in the basic materials space include Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM, Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD and B2Gold Corp. BTG.



Agnico Eagle has a projected earnings growth rate of 103.1% for the current year. The company’s shares have gained around 32% in a year. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Barrick Gold has an expected earnings growth rate of 96.1% for the current year. The company’s shares have surged around 64% in the past year. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



B2Gold has a projected earnings growth rate of 257.1% for the current year. The company’s shares have shot up roughly 89% in a year. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.



A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.



See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD): Free Stock Analysis Report



Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM): Free Stock Analysis Report



American Vanguard Corporation (AVD): Free Stock Analysis Report



B2Gold Corp (BTG): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.