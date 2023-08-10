American Vanguard (AVD) Q2 Earnings & Sales Miss Estimates

American Vanguard Corporation AVD incurred a loss 4 cents per share in the second quarter of 2023 against earnings of 23 cents a year ago and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 32 cents.

Revenues were $132.8 million for the reported quarter, down around 10% year over year. Revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $166 million. In the second quarter of 2023, the global agriculture industry faced an unexpected decline in crop input procurement for crop inputs globally as higher interest rates led distribution to destock inventory, per American Vanguard.

Sales by Regions

Revenues from American Vanguard’s U.S. crop business for the reported quarter went down roughly 11% year over year to around $56.2 million.

Sales from the U.S. non-crop business fell roughly 20% year over year to around $16.9 million.

Revenues from international businesses fell 6% year over year to $59.7 million.

Financials

American Vanguard ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of roughly $14.6 million, down around 25.5% sequentially. Long-term debt was roughly $160.8 million, up around 66% sequentially.

Outlook

The company anticipates net sales in the range of $615-$625 million for 2023.

AVD expects gross margin to be around 32%. Net income is forecast to be in the range of $20-$24 million, while operating expenses are projected to be around 25% of net sales in 2023.

Price Performance

American Vanguard’s shares have lost 27.4% in a year against 5% rise of the industry.



Zacks Rank & Key Picks

American Vanguard currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

