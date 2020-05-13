American Vanguard (AVD) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Lag

American Vanguard Corporation AVD posted profit of $0.5 million or 2 cents per share for the first quarter of 2020, down from $3.9 million or 13 cents it earned a year ago. Earnings per share for the quarter beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 1 cent.



Revenues were $96 million for the reported quarter, down 4% year over year. It marginally missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $96.1 million.



American Vanguard saw flat sales in its domestic business while its international business witnessed lower sales due to weaker market conditions and impacts of currency exchange translation. Sales by crop and product line were mixed across the company’s businesses in the reported quarter.



Sales by Regions and Categories



Revenues from American Vanguard’s domestic crop business for the reported quarter was flat year over year at roughly $50.4 million.



Sales from the domestic non-crop business went down 2% to around $11 million.



Revenues from international businesses fell 9% to around $34.6 million.



Financials



American Vanguard ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of roughly $5.5 million, down around 17% year over year. Long-term debt was roughly $168.2 million, up around 13% year over year.



Outlook



American Vanguard said that the coronavirus pandemic did not materially impact its performance in the first quarter. The company is not yet able to determine the long-term effects of the outbreak. American Vanguard noted that it is focusing on maximizing its results during the remainder of 2020 and is poised to perform in line with its peers.



Price Performance



American Vanguard’s shares are down 5.7% over a year, compared with the 29% growth of the industry it belongs to.







Zacks Rank & Key Picks



American Vanguard currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



