American Vanguard (AVD) Earnings and Sales Miss Estimates in Q1

American Vanguard Corporation’s AVD earnings for the first quarter of 2023 were 7 cents per share, down from 33 cents it earned a year ago. It lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 27 cents.



Revenues were $124.9 million for the reported quarter, down around 16% year over year. It missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $160.2 million. The company faced challenges from delays in restarting its supply chain in the quarter. It saw reduced sales of domestic crop products during the quarter.

Sales by Regions

Revenues from American Vanguard’s U.S. crop business for the reported quarter went down roughly 30% year over year to around $61.9 million.



Sales from the U.S. non-crop business rose roughly 4% year over year to around $13.9 million.



Revenues from international businesses increased roughly 2% year over year to $49.1 million.

Financials

American Vanguard ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of roughly $19.6 million, down around 4% sequentially. Long-term debt was roughly $97 million, up around 88% sequentially.

Outlook

The company anticipates net sales growth of 5-7% year over year in 2023. Net sales are projected in the range of $640-$652 million for the year. The company expects higher sales of U.S. crop products in the second half of 2023.



AVD also sees gross margins to be in the band of 33-35%. Net income is forecast to increase by 17-25% while operating expenses are projected to be between 25% and 27% of net sales in 2023.

Price Performance

American Vanguard’s shares are down 22.7% over a year, compared with the 5.9% rise of the industry it belongs to.



American Vanguard currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Better-ranked stocks worth considering in the basic materials space include Steel Dynamics, Inc. STLD, PPG Industries, Inc. PPG and Linde plc LIN.



Steel Dynamics currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STLD's current-year earnings has been revised 3.9% upward in the past 60 days. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Steel Dynamics’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 10.7%, on average. STLD has gained around 31% in a year.



PPG Industries currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PPG's current-year earnings has been revised 11.2% upward in the past 60 days.



PPG Industries’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 6.8%, on average. PPG has gained around 12% in a year.



Linde currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LIN’s current-year earnings has been revised 3.8% upward in the past 60 days.



Linde beat Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.9% on average. LIN’s shares have gained roughly 13% in the past year.

