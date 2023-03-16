American Vanguard (AVD) Earnings and Sales Beat Estimates in Q4

American Vanguard Corporation’s AVD earnings for the fourth quarter of 2022 were of 14 cents per share compared with 16 cents it earned a year ago. It topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 7 cents.



Revenues were $160 million for the reported quarter, flat year over year. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $159.1 million. The company was unable to sell its leading soil insecticides Aztec in the reported quarter due to supply-chain disruptions.

Sales by Regions

Revenues from American Vanguard’s U.S. crop business for the reported quarter went down roughly 14% year over year to around $68.1 million.



Sales from the U.S. non-crop business rose roughly 28% year over year to around $23.1 million.



Revenues from international businesses increased roughly 11% year over year to $68.8 million.

FY22 Results

Earnings or full-year 2022 were 92 cents per share, up from 61 cents a year ago. Revenues were $609.6 million for the full year, up around 9% year over year.



The company’s U.S. Crop business gained in 2022, from high commodity prices and a strong farm economy, which led to higher sales for its products in corn, soybeans, cotton, potatoes, and many fruits and vegetables. The U.S. non-crop business saw flat overall sales in 2022. Sales in its international business increased on higher sales of soil fumigants in Mexico and Australia.

Financials

American Vanguard ended 2022 with cash and cash equivalents of roughly $20.3 million, up around 25% year over year. Long-term debt was roughly $51.4 million, down around 1% year over year.

Outlook

Moving ahead, American Vanguard said that it is well placed in both domestic and international markets for 2023. The company anticipates net sales growth of 8-12% year over year in 2023. Net sales are projected in the range of $655-$685 million for the year.

AVD also sees gross margins to be in the band of 38-41%. Net income is forecast to increase by 22-34% while operating expenses are projected to be between 31% and 33% of net sales in 2023.

Price Performance

American Vanguard’s shares are up 11.1% over a year, compared with the 5.3% decline of the industry it belongs to.



Zacks Rank & Key Picks

American Vanguard currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



