American Vanguard appoints Douglas Kaye as CEO

American Vanguard (AVD) announced the appointment of Douglas Kaye as the new CEO following a unanimous vote from its board of directors, effective December 9. Kaye will be based at global headquarters beginning January 6, 2025. He will succeed the office of CEO, which has been in place since July 15. He most recently held the role of president, North America, which is the largest region in the company.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on AVD:
- American Vanguard ‘noisy’ Q3 doesn’t change value proposition, says Lake Street
- American Vanguard Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results
- Closing Bell Movers: Live Nation jumps 6% after Q3 earnings beat
- American Vanguard maintains 2024 adjusted EBITDA outlook $40M-$50M
- American Vanguard reports Q3 adjusted EBITDA $1.8M vs. $11.4M last year
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.