American Vanguard appoints Douglas Kaye as CEO

American Vanguard (AVD) announced the appointment of Douglas Kaye as the new CEO following a unanimous vote from its board of directors, effective December 9. Kaye will be based at global headquarters beginning January 6, 2025. He will succeed the office of CEO, which has been in place since July 15. He most recently held the role of president, North America, which is the largest region in the company.

