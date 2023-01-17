Markets
American Tower vs. Crown Castle: Which Mega-REIT Should You Buy?

January 17, 2023 — 06:41 am EST

Written by Matthew Frankel and Tyler Crowe for The Motley Fool ->

American Tower (NYSE: AMT) and Crown Castle (NYSE: CCI) are very similar in certain ways and very different in others. In this video, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, CFP, and Tyler Crowe discuss these two massive real estate investment trusts (REITs) as potential opportunities.

**Stock prices used in this video were from 1/13/2023. This video was published on 1/16/2023.

Matthew Frankel, CFP® has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Tyler Crowe has positions in American Tower and Crown Castle. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Tower and Crown Castle. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

