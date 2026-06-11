American Tower vs. Crown Castle: Which Real Estate Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

American Tower maintains a massive global footprint and diversified data center assets that mitigate regional downturns.

Crown Castle operates as a pure-play provider of U.S. communications infrastructure with a focus on towers and small cells.

Which cell tower REIT offers the more compelling balance of growth and stability for your portfolio?

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The telecommunications infrastructure landscape is evolving as 5G expansion continues. Choosing between American Tower (NYSE:AMT) and Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) requires weighing international growth against a dedicated focus on the domestic market.

Both companies operate as real estate investment trusts (REITs) and lease essential space for wireless communication. While American Tower manages a massive global footprint and a growing data center business, Crown Castle concentrates its assets primarily within the United States. This comparison helps you decide which strategy aligns with your portfolio goals for 2026.

The case for American Tower

American Tower provides essential infrastructure to the global telecommunications industry through real estate investing in towers and data centers. The company manages nearly 150,000 communications sites across more than 20 countries, leasing space to government agencies and wireless carriers. Significant customers representing over 10% of revenue include T-Mobile (18%), AT&T (17%), Verizon Wireless (14%), and Telefónica (10%). Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as these four tenants represent the vast majority of income.

In FY 2025, revenue reached approximately $10.6 billion, up roughly 5.1% from the previous year. The company reported a net income of nearly $2.5 billion for the period, supported by a healthy net margin of approximately 23.8%. This steady performance highlights the stability of long-term lease contracts in the wireless infrastructure sector. The expansion into data centers through its CoreSite acquisition further diversifies its revenue streams beyond traditional tower leasing.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was roughly 12.3x, which measures total debt relative to shareholders’ equity. The current ratio is approximately 0.6x, indicating that short-term liabilities exceed current assets. Free cash flow for the year was nearly $3.8 billion, calculated as cash from operations minus capital expenditures. This consistent cash generation allows the company to continue investing in its global infrastructure while supporting its dividend payments to shareholders.

The case for Crown Castle

Crown Castle operates as a pure-play provider of communications infrastructure within the United States, managing roughly 40,000 cell towers. The company focuses on the top 100 markets, leasing space to major wireless carriers to support their domestic 5G rollouts. Revenue is heavily concentrated among its three largest tenants, T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon Wireless, which collectively accounted for approximately 90% of site rental revenues in 2025. This dependency makes the company vulnerable to shifts in the capital allocation strategies of these few major carriers.

For FY 2025, revenue was nearly $4.3 billion, following a period of significant strategic adjustment for the company. Despite a revenue decline of roughly 35.1% compared to the prior year, Crown Castle reported a net income of approximately $444.0 million. This result reflects a net margin of nearly 10.4%, marking a recovery from a substantial net loss in the previous fiscal year. The company remains focused on optimizing its tower and small cell portfolio to drive higher profitability from its existing domestic assets.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was approximately -18.1x, which indicates that total liabilities exceed shareholder equity. The current ratio is nearly 0.3x, showing a tight liquidity position relative to upcoming short-term obligations. Free cash flow for FY 2025 was roughly $2.9 billion, representing the cash remaining after capital expenditures are deducted from operating cash flow. This liquidity is critical as the company navigates ongoing legal disputes, including a default notice regarding a major contract with DISH Wireless L.L.C.

Risk profile comparison

American Tower faces significant risks from its high customer concentration, particularly among a few dominant wireless carriers. Competition from other tower owners and alternative technologies, such as satellite services, could put downward pressure on rental rates. Additionally, the company is exposed to international risks, including regulatory changes and currency fluctuations across its global markets. Public opposition to new site construction or upgrades also poses a threat to its expansion plans in certain regions.

Crown Castle is also vulnerable to customer concentration, as its reliance on T-Mobile US, AT&T, and Verizon Communications leaves little room for negotiation. The company bears significant construction risks, where delays or cost overruns on complex infrastructure projects can negatively impact financial results. Furthermore, technological shifts toward network virtualization or more efficient spectrum use may reduce the long-term demand for traditional tower space. Climate risks, specifically the threat of wildfires in the United States, could also lead to uninsured liabilities or service interruptions.

Valuation comparison

When evaluating these stocks, the forward P/E suggests a higher premium for Crown Castle, while the P/S ratio is more comparable between the two.

Metric American Tower Crown Castle Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 29.1x 44.2x 33.3x P/S ratio 8.4x 9.5x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLRE sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Both companies play a major role in the communications infrastructure industry. They offer different opportunities, though. Investors need to consider whether they prefer allocating their money in a relatively reliable business or are willing to accept higher risk in exchange for greater potential earnings. Still, neither is without risk. So, which is the best investment in 2026?

American Tower has been delivering impressive results as of Q1 2026. It lost many leases to Sprint following its merger with T-Mobile in 2020, but it seems to have moved past that. It also pays a steady, growing dividend. But it relies on just a few dominant wireless carriers for most of its revenue and faces competition from other tower owners and satellite services.

Crown Castle is executing a turnaround strategy after years of disappointing performance. It invested heavily in fiber networks and small cells to take advantage of 5G, but the rollout of that tech was slower than anticipated. Instead, it is focusing on cell tower ownership and using the proceeds from the sale of its fiber/small cell business to strengthen its balance sheet. It still pays an attractive dividend, though, and traditional tower ownership with long-term leases is a high-margin enterprise.

Investors who are willing to bet on Crown’s turnaround could reap significant rewards if it succeeds. But as a conservative, long-term investor, I’d stake my bet on American Tower, which appears better positioned to deliver steady growth.

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Pamela Kock has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Tower and Crown Castle. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.