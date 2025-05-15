American Tower a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock With 3.3% Yield (AMT)

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, American Tower Corp is a member of both the iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA), making up 0.36% of the underlying holdings of the fund, as well as the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund ETF (DSI), where AMT makes up 0.35% of the underlying holdings of the fund.
The annualized dividend paid by American Tower Corp is $6.8/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 04/11/2025. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for AMT, which the DividendRank report stressed as being of key importance. Indeed, studying a company's past dividend history can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend is likely to continue.
AMT operates in the REITs sector, among companies like Prologis Inc (PLD), and Welltower Inc (WELL).
