Jan 4 (Reuters) - American Tower AMT.N said on Thursday it will sell its India operations to Canada's Brookfield Asset Management BAM.TO for $2.5 billion.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2024.

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

