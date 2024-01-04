News & Insights

Markets
AMT

American Tower To Sell India Business To Brookfield Asset Management In $2.5 Bln Deal

January 04, 2024 — 10:45 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - American Tower Corp. (AMT) said it has signed an agreement with Data Infrastructure Trust, an Infrastructure Investment Trust sponsored by an affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management (BAM, BAM.TO), by which Data Infrastructure Trust will acquire 100% of the equity interests in American Tower's operations in India or "ATC India".

Data Infrastructure Trust currently houses Brookfield's telecom tower businesses in India through Summit Digitel and Crest Digitel. Total cash proceeds to American Tower at closing, subject to certain pre-closing terms, would potentially represent up to about INR 210 billion or $2.5 billion at today's exchange rates.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including government and regulatory approvals, and is expected to close in the second half of 2024.

Furthermore, American Tower will retain the full economic benefit associated with the optionally converted debentures issued by Vodafone Idea and will be entitled to receive future payments related to existing ATC India receivables. Proceeds from the transaction are expected to be used to repay American Tower's existing indebtedness.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMT
BAM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.