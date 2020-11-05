Markets
AMT

American Tower To Acquire InSite Wireless For Total Consideration Of $3.5 Bln

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - American Tower Corp. (AMT) said it has agreed to acquire InSite Wireless Group, LLC for a total consideration of about $3.5 billion. InSite owns, operates and manages about 3,000 communications sites, primarily in the U.S. and Canada.

The total consideration for the transaction includes cash acquired and the company's assumption or repayment of InSite debt at closing.

The InSite portfolio includes more than 1,400 owned towers in the U.S., over 200 owned towers in Canada and about 70 distributed antenna system or DAS networks in the U.S. In addition, InSite controls more than 600 land parcels under communications sites as well as approximately 400 rooftop sites.

American Tower expects the assets to generate approximately $150 million in property revenue and approximately $115 million in gross margin in their first full year in its portfolio.

The company expects the transaction to be immediately accretive to its consolidated AFFO per share and to close by the end of 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular