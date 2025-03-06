American Tower Stock: Is AMT Underperforming the Real Estate Sector?

With a market cap of $97.5 billion , American Tower Corporation ( AMT ) is a global leader in communications real estate and one of the largest real estate investment trusts (REITs). With a portfolio of over 148,000 communications sites worldwide, the company provides leasing solutions for towers, in-building systems, outdoor distributed antenna systems, and managed rooftops.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and American Tower fits this criterion perfectly, exceeding the mark. American Tower operates a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities to support network expansion.

Active Investor:

Despite this, the wireless communications infrastructure company has experienced a 15.2% dip from its 52-week high of $243.56 achieved on Sept. 10, 2024. AMT saw a marginal decrease in its share price over the past three months, outperforming the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLRE ) decline of 2.9% during the same period.

Longer term, American Tower’s shares have soared 12.2% on a YTD basis, surpassing XLRE's 4.5% gain . However, AMT's shares have decreased marginally over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind XLRE's 7% return over the same time frame.

Despite recent fluctuations, American Tower's stock has been trading below its 50-day moving average since October last year and has remained below its 200-day moving average since November last year.

Despite American Tower’s Q4 2024 FFO of $2.32 per share slightly falling short of the analyst estimate, the stock surged 6.1% on Feb. 25. Revenue grew 3.7% year-over-year to $2.6 billion, exceeding expectations, while net income and EPS saw a significant boost from lower operating expenses. A 20% drop in operating expenses, primarily from lower depreciation and amortization costs. Additionally, free cash flow increased 22% to $746 million, and the growing data center segment, driven by AI demand, reinforced investor confidence.

In comparison, its rival, Equinix, Inc. ( EQIX ) has underperformed AMT, with shares of Equinix declining 4.8% on a YTD basis. Also, EQIX has dipped marginally over the past 52 weeks.

Despite AMT’s underperformance over the past year, analysts are bullish, with a consensus rating of "Strong Buy" from 23 analysts. It is currently trading below the mean price target of $226.25 .

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.