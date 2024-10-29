American Tower Slips To Loss In Q3; Trims FY24 Outlook

(RTTNews) - American Tower (AMT) reported Tuesday a net loss attributable to the company for the third quarter of $792.3 million or $1.69 per share from $586.9 million or $1.26 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Net income from continuing operations were $0.89 per share, compared to $01.68 per share last year.

Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) attributable to AMT common stockholders were $2.64 per share, compared to $2.58 per share last year. Adjusted AFFO was $2.52 per share, compared to $2.45 per share last year.

Total operating revenues for the quarter edged up 0.1 percent to $2.522 billion from $2.521 billion in the same quarter last year. Property revenue decreased 1.0 percent to $2.47 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.57 per share on revenues of $2.76 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2024, the company now projects total property revenue in a range of $9.89 billion to $9.98 billion, net income in a range of $1.952 billion to $2.032 billion, adjusted EBITDA in a range of $6.77 billion to $6.85 billion, AFFO in a range of $10.45 to $10.62 per share and adjusted AFFO in a range of $9.86 to $10.03 per share. The Street is looking for earnings of $6.95 per share on revenues of $11.08 billion for the year.

Previously, the company expected total property revenue in the range of $11.08 billion to $11.10 billion to $11.28 billion, net income in the range of $3.225 billion to $3.315 billion, adjusted EBITDA in the range of $7.25 billion to $7.36 billion, and consolidated AFFO in the range of $10.48 to $10.72 per share

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.