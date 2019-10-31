American Tower Q3 19 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - American Tower Corp. (AMT) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on Oct. 31, 2019, to discuss Q3 19 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://www.americantower.com/investor-relations/webcasts/

To listen to the call, dial (866) 254-5937 (US) or (651) 291-1246 (International), Access Code: 472805.

For a replay call, dial (800) 475-6701 (US) or (320) 365-3844 (International), Access Code: 472805.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.