American Tower Q2 Profit Nearly Doubles; Boosts FY24 Outlook

(RTTNews) - American Tower (AMT) reported Tuesday that net income attributable to the company for the second quarter nearly doubled to $900.3 million or $1.92 per share from $475.7 million or $1.02 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted Funds From Operations attributable to AMT common stockholders were $2.79 per share, compared to $2.46 per share last year.

Total operating revenues for the quarter grew 4.6 percent to $2.90 billion from $2.77 billion in the same quarter last year. Property revenue improved 4.6 percent to $2.85 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.57 per share on revenues of $2.82 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2024, the company now projects total property revenue in a range of $11.10 billion to $11.28 billion, net income in a range of $3.225 billion to $3.315 billion, adjusted EBITDA in a range of $7.25 billion to $7.36 billion, and consolidated AFFO in a range of $10.48 to $10.72 per share. The Street is looking for earnings of $6.79 per share on revenues of $11.25 billion for the year.

Previously, the company expected total property revenue in a range of $11.08 billion to $11.26 billion, net income in a range of $3.065 billion to $3.155 billion, adjusted EBITDA in a range of $7.120 billion to $7.230 billion, and consolidated AFFO in a range of $10.30 to $10.53 per share.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.