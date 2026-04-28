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AMT

American Tower Q1 Net Profit Surges; Boosts FY26 Outlook

April 28, 2026 — 08:06 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - American Tower (AMT) reported Tuesday that net income attributable to common stockholders for the first quarter surged to $859.5 million or $1.84 per share from $488.7 million or $1.04 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) attributable to AMT common stockholders were $2.84 per share, compared to $2.75 per share last year.

Total operating revenues for the quarter grew 6.8 percent to $2.74 billion from $2.49 billion in the same quarter last year. Property revenue increased 7.3 percent to $2.67 billion.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects AFFO in a range of $10.90 to $11.07 per share on total property revenue between $10.585 billion to $10.735 billion.

Previously, the company expects AFFO in a range of $10.78 to $10.95 per share on total property revenue between $10.44 billion to $10.59 billion.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading on NYSE, AMT is trading at $175.30, up $0.04 or 0.02 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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