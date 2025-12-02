Markets
American Tower Prices $850 Mln Senior Notes Offering Due 2032 At 4.700%

December 02, 2025 — 10:20 pm EST

(RTTNews) - American Tower Corp. (AMT) announced the pricing of its registered public offering of senior unsecured notes due 2032 in an aggregate principal amount of $850.0 million. The 2032 notes will have an interest rate of 4.700% per annum and are being issued at a price equal to 99.685% of their face value.

The company expects net proceeds of the offering to be approximately $839.5 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses. American Tower intends to use the net proceeds to repay existing indebtedness under its $4.0 billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility.

Barclays Capital Inc., Mizuho Securities USA LLC, RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Santander US Capital Markets LLC and TD Securities (USA) LLC are acting as Joint Book-Running Managers for the offering.

